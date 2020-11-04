Shraddha Kapoor pips Deepika Padukone; becomes most followed Indian celebrity

Shraddha Kapoor now finds a spot among the top three most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram. The Baaghi 3 actor was at number four but surpassed Deepika Padukone to take her position. Now, Kapoor has over 56 million followers and Padukone has 52.3 million followers on the photo-sharing site. The most followed Indian celebrity on Instagram is Virat Kohli with a following of over 82 million. Priyanka Chopra Jonas occupies the second spot with over 58 million followers.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be next seen in Naagin trilogy, which is helmed by Vishal Furia. The Chhichhore actress will be seen shedding her girl-next-door persona and getting into the skin of a 'naagin' for a three-part film series produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.

When it comes to 'icchhadari naagins' Ekta Kapoor's Naagin TV series has been quite popular amongst fans of the folklore for quite a few years. Actresses like Karishma Tanna and Anita Hassanandani, among several others, have been part of the fantasy drama. On the big screen, Reena Roy, Rekha, and Sridevi have portrayed shape-shifting serpents.

Speaking of Deepika Padukone, the actress will be next seen in Shkun Batra's rom-com, along with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Dippy also has the remake of 'Intern', a film with Prabhas which is a PAN India multilingual project helmed by Nag Ashwin and another film, Draupadi.

Not only this drama, but Padukone's also gearing up for 83 with Ranveer Singh and directed by Kabir Khan. This film is based on the Indian Cricket Team's victory in the 1983 World Cup, was slated to release in cinemas on April 10 this year but was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic that resulted in the worldwide lockdown. A new release date is yet to be announced.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news