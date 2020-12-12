Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor tests positive for COVID-19; quarantines himself in Goa

Bollywood actor Siddhanth Kapoor, brother of actress Shraddha Kapoor, has tested positive for COVID-19. He talked about the same in his recent interview with Times of India and informed the portal that he's in Goa and has quarantined himself.

He said, "Around Sunday I lost my sense of taste. I felt that I should get myself tested and the test result has come positive. I am in Goa, we have a house here. Thank god, I am not in the chaotic traffic and crowd of Mumbai. I have quarantined myself here. I am sure that I will be okay in a few days."

The actor is known for films like Ugly, Shootout At Wadala, and Paltan. He was also seen with sister Shraddha Kapoor in the 2017 gangster-drama Haseena Parkar. That's not all, he will be seen sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan in Chehre, and was all praises for the megastar.

"'Chehre' is one of the important projects (for me). It's a crazy and intense film, and so is my role. I had a surreal experience working with Amitabh (Bachchan) sir," Siddhanth told IANS. Directed by Rumi Jaffrey, the thriller also features Emraan Hashmi, Kriti Kharbanda, Rhea Chakraborty and Annu Kapoor in important roles.

Apart from Chehre, Siddhanth featured along with Prateik Babbar in the film "#Yaaram". He considered "#Yaaram" as one of his special films because the film gave him a chance to work with his childhood friend Prateik.

"It was fun shooting with him (Prateik). He is my childhood friend. We both share a strong bond. So, everything went very smooth on the set," Siddhanth added.

