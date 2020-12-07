Shresta shares cute throwback photos on brother Shreyas Iyer's 26th birthday

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer's sister, Shresta, shared a couple of cute throwback pictures of them during their childhood, to wish her brother, who turned 26 on Sunday.

Shresta wrote: "Happy birthday big B @shreyas41." Take a look at the photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by shrestaiyer (@shresta_04)

Shreyas Iyer played a cameo in India's T20I win over Australia at Sydney. He remained unbeaten on 12 runs off five balls.

In his international career for Team India, Shreyas has so far played 18 ODIs and scored 748 runs at an impressive average at 51.86. He has a century and 8 fifties in this format. In T20Is, Iyer played 22 matches with 417 runs averaging at almost 51.

Shreyas Iyer put on a stellar performance as captain and batsman for Delhi Capitals at the recently-concluded IPL 2020 in UAE. Iyer led DC to their first-ever finals in their IPL history. Shreyas scored 519 runs in 17 matches at an average of 34.60 including 3 fifties and ended up as the fourth-highest run-scorer in the latest season.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news