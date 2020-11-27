Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Shweta Gulati: Positivity is the most important aspect of fitness

Tera Yaar Hoon Main actress Shweta Gulati talks about her fitness routine and how she maintains a healthy balance.

What does fitness mean to you?

Fitness means having a healthy mind and body. I feel that a person with a healthy mind is the fittest; body always follows if one has a good mind.

What is your fitness mantra?

Eat little, eat right and work out. If you don't get time to work out, then really watch what you eat.

How do you keep a healthy balance between your mind and body?

I am a firm believer that until and unless you control your mind, then no matter what you do, the body can never be fit. So the first thing is to condition your mind, even during workouts, as it all starts with the mind itself. If you think you can lift, you really can, if you think you can run, you will be able to run. Rather than giving up by just looking at the weights and thinking 'I won't be able to lift this' or 'I don't like this workout', just do it. Any kind of negativity always hampers, so staying positive is the most important.

Considering your demanding and hectic routine, how do you manage to stay fit and maintain a healthy lifestyle?

It's been five months since I haven't gone to the gym, I haven't worked out at all. Initially, it was because of the lockdown and then because my hectic shoot schedule for Tera Yaar Hoon Main. Hence, I try to at least eat right to stay fit. I live in calorie deficit, which means if I am supposed to consume about 1,400 calories a day, I will consume only 900-1,000, so that I don't gain weight since I am not able to burn those calories effectively. That's how I maintain.

Any quick healthy snack that you rely on during your busy days?

My most preferred quicky healthy snacks are nuts, fruits and sometimes coconut water. That's what I binge on if I am really hungry between shoots.

One food item that you simply cannot resist?

In junk food, there is lots that I cannot resist, including vada pav, pav bhaaji, and frappuccinos from Starbucks. This is all my poison. There is also some healthy food that I cannot resist, which includes my protein powder, with yoghurt and fruits. That's my staple lunch every day irrespective of whether I am shooting or not.

What kind of music do you like listening to while you work out?

I am very moody when it comes to my workout music. Sometimes, I listen to trance, sometimes Hindi numbers, while sometimes its hard rock.

What motivates you towards fitness?

We all want to look good and have a good and irresistible body, so obviously that's one of the motivational factors for me too. Besides that, I think what motivates me more is when I see my body changing because of weight lifting. When I saw those little cuts forming on my body, especially abs, biceps and back, in the true sense when my body started transforming, that motivated me towards my fitness journey.

Any fitness tips for your fans?

I think positivity is the most important aspect of fitness. So we all need to stay positive, happy, kind and compassionate towards each other. I think half the battle is won there and the rest by working out in the gym, eating right and living a healthy life.

