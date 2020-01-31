Shweta Tripathi: Didn't want to use a wig

Transforming from the reticent and quintessential college topper to one who challenges a powerful opponent to earn the place of president of the university, Mirzapur actor Shweta Tripathi's character-graph has been an enticing one. As she shared the look of her character, Gajagamini Gupta, from the upcoming second edition, Tripathi says the Pankaj Tripathi-starring web show had her face the camera, sans makeup, this time.

"I would shoot wearing only sunscreen," says Tripathi, discussing how her team arrived at the look. "Since the show required a long-term commitment, we were contemplating a short hairdo. But, that wouldn't go with the other projects I was involved in. I also did not want to use a wig. Shooting in Benaras' heat with it would have been a menace. We opted for this uneven cut, which fits into her world," says the actor, who had also gone bald for her past release, Gone Kesh. Pointing out that a character's appearance goes a long way in enhancing an actor's performance, Tripathi adds, "I am picking roles that have me look different each time."

