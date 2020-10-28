Siddharth Nigam: Playing Aladdin has taught me that there is a solution to every problem

Sony SAB's fantasy show Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga has created a special place in its fans' heart with a storyline that is an absolute family entertainer. A perfect blend of a classic tale mixed with nail-biting adventures and heartwarming romance - the show has continued to keep its audiences hooked to their television screens.

The show recently completed the milestone of 500 episodes. Siddharth Nigam who plays the leading role of Aladdin explained his experience on working for the show. The child actor also opened up on what the upcoming fresh episodes of Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga will bring for the audience.

He says, "I still remember those nervous footsteps, as I entered the set for the first time on. Since day 1, the cast, crew and the entire atmosphere on the sets was so much like home. It helped us bond instantly, which eventually grew stronger and stronger. Today, after shooting 500 glorious episodes, we proudly call each other family more than teammates or crew."

"Five hundred episodes strong, Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga has continued to charm the audience in a similar fashion it did earlier. Sony SAB fans have loved and supported me through all the different characters I have played in the show, and the credit goes to the tremendous writing. Throughout this journey, I have played several roles as Aladdin and I find it strikingly similar to the roles we play in our daily lives because it teaches us to adapt to the situation and act accordingly."

"I am glad that we have been continuously bringing a gripping storyline and amazingly conceptualised scenes we have managed to garner immense love from the fans. I, say my character is very well written because it is strong, cute and energetic at the same time - a perfect package as we may call it."

"Speaking on a personal front, 500 episode journey, for me, has been a terrific ride. The journey has been as incredible as a bike ride to Ladakh - where the long journey eventually leads to something as serene as the place itself. The journey has taught me that no matter how big the challenge is, there is a solution to it. After working with the show for 500- episodes, I have learnt that life will present us with challenges and with hard work, dedication and positive attitude, it is possible to achieve everything in life."

"Finally, a big thank you to all the fans who have been a major contributor to the success of the show; we aim to add to the happiness quotient of our fans and continuously inspire them with every episode".

Watch Aladdin: Naam Toh Suna Hoga every Monday-Friday at 9:30PM only on Sony SAB

