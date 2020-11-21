Sidharth Malhotra reacts to New Zealand police dancing to 'Kar Gayi Chull'

A video of New Zealand police officers dancing to Bollywood chartbusters at the Multicultural Council of Wellington has caught the eye of Sidharth Malhotra.

The tracks that played included Kala chashma from Baar Baar Dekho (2016) and Kar gayi chull from Kapoor & Sons (2016), both of which he was part of. The actor was fascinated by the way Hindi film songs touch people. "Amazing performances," wrote Malhotra.

Fascinated by them once again!

Love to see such amazing performances from the New Zealand Bollywood fans.



Much love to you guys. Big hug♥ï¸Â https://t.co/uVrzhv3a7l — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) November 19, 2020

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in the film Shershaah. Shershaah is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Kiara Avani and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

