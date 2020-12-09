Sidharth Malhotra unique birthday gift for choreographer Bosco Martis

Sidharth Malhotra surprised choreographer Bosco Martis by gifting him a high-end brand of sports shoes. The two bonded while shooting for a music video in Goa. Knowing Martis's fascination for sneakers, Sid thought it was the best birthday present. He also wrote a note wishing him goodluck for 'stepping into the director's shoes'. Martis, who considers Sid to be a cool dancer, turns director with Rocket Gang.

On the work front, 2021 will be a busy year for Sid, the actor has four projects lined up in Shershaah, the Thadam remake, the DJ Duvvada Jagannadham (2017) remake and Thank God. While he has wrapped up the shoot of the biopic on late Captain Vikram Batra, the actor was scheduled to begin filming the Thadam remake early next year. The actor has also given his nod to a spy thriller produced by Amar Butala and to be helmed by ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Shershaah, which will be Sidharth Malhotra's first movie to come out in 2021 post lockdown, is based on the life of ParamVeer Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, an officer of the Indian Army, who fought in the Kargil War in June 1999. The movie is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and co-produced by Karan Johar. It also stars Kiara Avani and Pawan Chopra in pivotal roles.

