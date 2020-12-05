Simone Biles unwinds with massages and wine

US gymnastics star Simone Biles, 23, is using the Coronavirus-caused lockdown to unwind. And there are two things that are helping her do so-wine and massages.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Biles, 23, said: "I have focused a lot of my self-care on feeding my mind with positive thoughts." The four-time Olympic gold medal-winner said that massages help release tension in her body and mind, and "a glass of wine never hurts on my off day."

