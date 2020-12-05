Search

Simone Biles unwinds with massages and wine

Updated: 05 December, 2020 12:44 IST | Agencies |

The four-time Olympic gold medal-winner said that massages help release tension in her body and mind, and "a glass of wine never hurts on my off day."

US gymnastics star Simone Biles, 23, is using the Coronavirus-caused lockdown to unwind. And there are two things that are helping her do so-wine and massages.

In an interview with Men’s Health magazine, Biles, 23, said: "I have focused a lot of my self-care on feeding my mind with positive thoughts." The four-time Olympic gold medal-winner said that massages help release tension in her body and mind, and "a glass of wine never hurts on my off day."

