Singer Alexandra Burke splits from footballer MacDonald

English singer Alexandra Burke has deleted all pictures of her footballer boyfriend Angus MacDonald from her Instagram account as they have split after 15 months of dating.

"Alexandra and Angus both have busy careers and it's been hard to see each other during lockdown. It felt like the best decision for them to cut ties and for Alexandra that involved removing any pictures of them together from her Instagram," a source told British tabloid, The Daily Mail.

