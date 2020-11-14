Singer Pinnock hates football

Brit singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock has blamed the 2022 football World Cup for the delay in her wedding to England striker Andre Gray.

According to British tabloid, The Sun, Pinnock feels the global pandemic is not playing the spoilt sport, but the tournament. "It's not COVID-19 getting in the way — it's the World Cup. I don't know when that's all kicking off, and I don't know when Andre's time off is going to be. I want it [the wedding] in 2022, so we'll see. I don't blooming know, honestly. I hate football sometimes. Nuisance," she told the tabloid.

Pinnock got engaged to Watford FC player Gray on their four-year anniversary in May.

