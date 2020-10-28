Singer Puneet Devgan is stealing the events with his singing

The music industry is everlasting always fresh with new talented artists. There is always some new artist popping up with great talent under their sleeves and they rock the music industry with their performances. Puneet Devgan is one such upcoming artist/musician who has been in the spotlight of the music scene of India in recent times.

Puneet Devgan who hails from Amritsar, Punjab has quickly made his name in the music. with three top blockbuster songs 1.Paisa 2. Raah 3. Yaar mere. Puneet Devgan has stolen the show and has started off with a bang. The success of his first three songs has gained him immense popularity amongst the youngsters of the country. He seems to have grabbed the nerves of the youth and their taste in music. With such a minimal time in the mainstream media industry, he has gathered himself a huge fan following that loves his music. Not only this but Puneet is also loved by some the great music legends because of his soulful voice and vocals. This is a great achievement for a young singer like him to be recognized by the legends. There are many artists singers out there but many get this type of recognition he gets.

Speaking about his experience Puneet Devgan has said he is very thankful for all the love and support that he gets from all of his fans and the music veterans. He also revealed that singer Gurdas Mann is one of his biggest inspiration since childhood. Being an artist Puneet says he loves modern hip-hop music and really wanna do great work in it. He is so eager to show his talent to more and more people and constantly improve his talent to bring out the best music for the people to experience.

