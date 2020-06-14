Skill to serenade

Nigel's Academy of Music

Started by musician, drummer and performer Nigel Collasco, the academy is known for teaching drums, guitar, piano, ukulele, violin, harmonica and western vocals for the last seven years. "Music is for everyone—it's a great way to bond as a family and as a society. We are not a conventional academy—we teach, so that we can perform, compose, jam, record and make good music. Our theory, and experienced-based methodology empowers students to become performing musicians," says Collasco.

Session: 60 minutes per week

Fee: Rs 1,500 per month onwards

Call: 9768199228 or

visit www.namusic.in

@nigel.collasco, Instagram

The Acoustic Classroom

Started by Banat Kaur Bagga in 2018, The Acoustic Classroom teaches vocals, piano, and guitar online. "We follow the class methodology inspired by the philosophy of Dalcroze Eurhythmics. Our project began as an endeavour to personalise music education and provide each child in a classroom, equal opportunity to learn. Our approach is to repeat patterns, through different methods to constantly test the child's conceptual reasoning."

Session: 30-40 minutes

Fee: Rs 250 onwards

Register: visit www.playydate.in

@theacousticclassroom, Instagram

Furtados School of Music

A household name in music in India for buying instruments, they now have music courses online. From wind and brass instruments to drums, guitar, keyboard and the tabla, there are experienced teachers for all. They believe in providing quality music education.

Session: 40 minutes

Fee: R 2,800 onwards

Call: 8657572616 or email at fsmbuddy@fsm.net.in

@furtadosschoolofmusic, Instagram

Kevin Shah

Independent music educator, Kevin Shah has been teaching music at various schools across the city since 2009. However, he has been teaching vocals, ukulele and percussions (cajon, tabla, djembe) online since the lockdown. In Shah's class, there are a maximum of three students for ukulele and percussions and five students per class for vocals. "Since the attention span in an online class is limited, I prefer to have fewer students in class," says Shah. A book is maintained for theory and is also taught through worksheets and images.

Session: 40-60 minutes

Fees: Rs 350 onwards

Call: 9029555507 or email at kevshah96@gmail.com

@kevshah96, Instagram

Swirl Music



Kunal Basu conducting a session online for Swirl Music

Engineer and former banker Kunal Basu has been working with children of expatriates in Mumbai at the American School for two decades. Often, he continues to train them online after they move out of India. He started Swirl music in 2007 and is active in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Students approach him for training in ukulele, keyboards, vocals, mandolin, harmonica, bass guitar, piano, violin, dholak, Hindustani and western vocals, flute, clarinet, saxophone, music production etc.

Session: 45-60 minutes

Fee: Rs 650 per lesson onwards

Call: 9819758134 or

visit www.swirlmusic.in

@swirlmusicindia, Instagram

