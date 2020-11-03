Search

Slambook: Rajniesh Duggall

Updated: 03 November, 2020 08:56 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Rajniesh Duggall
Rajniesh Duggall

Your guilty pleasure movie?
American Pie (1999).

Who do you turn to when you are sad?
My faith in God is unshakeable, irrespective of how happy or sad I am.

Your best asset?
My mind.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Hrithik Roshan.

Place you were first kissed?
My college campus.

One thing on your wishlist?
To climb Mount Everest.

First Published: 03 November, 2020 04:30 IST

television newsEntertainment News

