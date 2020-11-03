Slambook: Rajniesh Duggall

Your guilty pleasure movie?

American Pie (1999).

Who do you turn to when you are sad?

My faith in God is unshakeable, irrespective of how happy or sad I am.

Your best asset?

My mind.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Hrithik Roshan.

Place you were first kissed?

My college campus.

One thing on your wishlist?

To climb Mount Everest.

