Smriti Mandhana on her cricket journey: Family helped me get to where I am today

India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana recently provided her fans with a glimpse into her cricketing journey.

Smriti posted a cool throwback picture from her younger days on social media site Instagram and had a lovely captioned to go with it: "It all began with me watching my brother play cricket. One day I decided to pick up the bat as well and started playing. At an early age of nine, I got through the Maharashtra U-15 team and since then I decided to take this up as a sport professionally. Thankfully, I have immense support from my family, who have helped me get to where I am today."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Smriti Mandhana (@smriti_mandhana)

The 24-year-old cricketer moved to the city of Mumbai from Sangli, Maharashtra when she was just two. Her brother Shravan has been a major inspiration behind her pursuing cricket as a career. She would often turn up to watch him play during the U-16 tournaments. At age 11, Smriti herself made the cut to the Maharashtra U-19 women's cricket team. Ever since her international debut in ODIs in 2013, Smriti has played 51 matches scoring 2,025 runs at an average of 43.08 and a strike rate of 84.41. She has 4 hundreds and 17 fifties to her name with a top score of 135. She has also played 75 T20Is scoring 1716 runs averaging at 25.23.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news