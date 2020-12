'Sona is the queen of water': Sonakshi Sinha shares mesmerising pic of herself swimming

Channelling her Sunday 'state of mind', actor Sonakshi Sinha treated her fans with a stunning picture of herself swimming. The 'Dabangg' star hopped on to Instagram and shared a mesmerising picture from her past vacation.

In the picture, which captures a clear blue sky with clouds and the seashore meeting the horizon, Sinha is seen dressed in a black swimsuit and enjoying swimming. In the post, she called herself Sona and replaced the word 'machli (fish)' with her own name in the nursery rhyme. "Sona jal ki rani hai jeevan uska paani hai (Sona is the queen of water, water is her life)," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Meanwhile, she also posted a picture with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, whose birthday was on November 5. Sonakshi has been sharing pictures and clips from her Maldives holiday, which ended only last week. The Maldives has been the favourite choice of celebrities from the Indian film fraternity. On Saturday, the 'Rowdy Rathore' star channelled her weekend mood by sharing a stunning no-makeup selfie.

