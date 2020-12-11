Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, Kailash Kher mourn the loss of music composer Narendra Bhide

Acclaimed music composer Narendra Bhide passed away on Thursday (December 10, 2020) in Pune. He was 47. The musician, who had composed music for several Marathi films, died of a heart attack, his family members said.

Narendra Bhide had composed music for popular Marathi films such as Harishchandrachi Factory, Mulshi Pattern, Deool Band, Pushpak Vimaan and several other films. Fondly known as Babdya by his family and friends in the industry, Bhide was a disciple of Ustad Mohammad Hussain Khan Saheb and Chhota Gandharva, among others. He is survived by parents, wife and children.

Sonali Kulkarni shared a note, along with few pictures with the late music composer, mourning his loss.

Actor Subodh Bhave penned a long note, in Narendra Bhide's remembrance.

Singer-actor Aarya Ambekar shared Naredra Bhide's pictures and wrote alongside, "The music industry lost a real gem today. A gem of a person..always so cheerful and witty .a brilliant composer and arranger..a sensitive writer.. a connoisseur of music and a prolific, genius par excellence, Narendra kaka..I consider myself truly blessed that from my 1st ever recorded song which I recorded at age 6, till the Ghazals projects we recorded last year,..I got to sing sooo many songs under your music direction..every song, be it a Bhoopali, a Baalgeet, a jazzy song, a light romantic melody, a contemporary rhythmic song, Ghazal..was so spectacularly composed and arranged by him..He would so effortlessly handle different genres, one wouldn't believe they were composed and arranged by the same person.. A scholar himself, he had suchhh a vast knowledge about so many topics, he would talk with you on anyy subject ranging from Indian classical to western music to politics and what not! Never thought "Shraddhanjali" would be the word I'll ever have use for him..Bhavapoorna Shraddhanjali Narendra kaka..

Singer-composer Adarsh Shinde too mourned the death of Narendra Shinde.

Neena Kulkarni tweeted about the loss of Narendra Bhide and Astad Deboo, who too breathed his last on December 10.

Two talented, kind, gentle souls passed on todayðÂÂÂ RIP #NarendraBhide...your contribution to music lives on. RIP #AstadDeboo...your contribution to innovative dance forms is eternal. — Neena Kulkarni à¤¨à¥Âà¤¨à¤¾ à¤Âà¥Âà¤³à¤Âà¤°à¥Âà¤£à¥Â (@neenakulkarni) December 10, 2020

Kailash Kher also mourned the loss of Narendra Bhide:

