Sonam Kapoor pays tribute to Fearless Nadia: Why should heroes have all the fun?

Harbouring a dream to do an action film, Sonam K Ahuja says she understands the predicament of an actor when s/he he doesn't do their own stunts; "physical health and appearance" is given utmost priority. The actor posted a picture of actor and stuntwoman Mary Ann Evans, popularly known as Fearless Nadia on her Instagram account and wrote, "I'm blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There's a reason why most actors today don't perform their own stunts."

She added, "Physical combat is seen as something that only men are supposed to do in films. Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip — these are seen as things the 'hero' does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time!" Ahuja tagged the yesteryear actor as a "true legend" and discussed her achievements. "She came to India [from Australia], learnt the language, the craft and made a name for herself.

It's amazing how she challenged the norm back in the '30s and '40s, and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!" she said. Fearless Nadia is best remembered as the masked, cloaked adventurer in the popular 1935 film Hunterwali.

