Sonnal Anuu Pradhaan next with Zee Music Company for her stunning single Aa Baija Mere Kol, which got her the much needed eyeballs and now the multifaceted singer is out with her second single with the music giant, titled Yaad Baarish Mein and history is made.

A romantic-longing song, Yaad Baarish Mein is out and going viral. Taking the creative level many notches higher, singer Sonnal has not only crooned but composed the song as well. The melting pot number is written by Anuu and also features Kanwar Dhillon a very talented television actor.

The song is trending on social media platforms within hours of its release and never before such a soothing and silky number has hit the charts. Fans are going gaga over such a smooth number.

Sonnal Pradhaan is blessed with a soothing and silky voice, which is remarkably suited for romantic tracks and the singer is very excited about her forthcoming single.

"It's labour of love, for love and about love. I am happy with the response of the song. It dropped in the morning and my phone has been ringing ever since. I am happy that my fans are enjoying my single. The song has a buzz to it" says Sonnal.

Singer Sonnal Pradhaan has many hits under her belt, and her latest song Aa Baija Mere Kol, which is a solo romantic track, ruled the charts for the longest.

Sonnal hails from green-lush valley of Dehradun, and has made a name for herself in web series and film singing. She has crooned massive hits for Ghost, Maaya2 and more. Her hit also includes popular numbers like Neendein and Ganpatideva.



The song is produced by Sirf Me Production. Sonnal is fast becoming popular with her mesmerising voice and melodious and soulful tunes, The multi-talented artist indeed is headed for bigger things in life. Sonnal is a very big admirer of defence and she has a strong connection and respect for defence she salutes and thank Indian army.

