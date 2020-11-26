Sophie Choudry's Madlvies sojourn: Actress walks into a 'paradise' in her red bikini; shares picture

Bollywood and its love for the Maldives continues! After Taapsee Pannu to Neha Dhupia, and from Rakul Preet Singh, to Tara Sutaria, many Bollywood celebs have chosen the Maldives as their preferred holiday destination in recent times. The latest celebrity to join the bandwagon of stars flocking to the island nation is Sophie Choudry.

The actress has been painting her Instagram profile with beachy pictures from the dream destination. In the pictures shared by Sophie, she can be seen enjoying the blue waters and sunny climes. The 38-year-old diva looks stunning in a printed bikini. Sophie wrote alongside this picture, "La Dolce Vita (sic)", followed by a blue heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Loved the above picture? Then how about the one we are about to show you? In this picture, Sophie looks breathtaking in a neon green bikini enjoying at the beach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Next, she shared a video of herself in which she can be seen wearing a black bikini and walking towards the beach. "Stepping into paradise (sic)", she captioned the video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE (@sophiechoudry)

Sophie also took to her Instagram stories to share pictures from her vacation. Take a look:

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh's Maldives Diaries: Actress Sets Temperature Soaring In A Bikini

Apart from travelling, Sophie has also begun shooting for her upcoming projects. Recently, she shot for a television brand and couldn't contain her excitement on being in front of the camera again. Confining to the new norms of shooting at the moment, Sophie not only did her own hair and makeup for the shoot, but also shot from home being directed through a zoom call, and her mum played photographer this time.

Speaking about the experience of shooting amidst the new normal, Sophie shared, "I cannot tell you how amazing it felt to face the camera again and see my makeup artist after so long as well! It didn't feel like a 5-month gap but we were all jumping for joy. Before the shoot, everyone got tested just to be safe. The spaces were all sanitised. Everyone was wearing a mask except for me and constant hand sanitisers were being used. The crew was super small and everyone was doubling up in their jobs, but it felt great!".

In a recent interview, Sophie talked about mental health and how she has been through tough and tumultuous times in her professional and personal life. She first stated how she felt when she stepped out to the market. She said, "Sometime back when I went to the market, I could feel the tension around. Everyone looked worried. It did affect me. Then, there are certain incidents that make you sad. But, I don't want a negative moment turn into a negative day."

Choudry also took to her Instagram account recently to share a poetic post that said- To all those struggling right now at this very difficult time, the light is within you. That's not all, she also shared a throwback picture where she could be seen sleeping on the beach and basking in the bliss of quietness. She captioned it- "Wake me up when 2020 is over." (sic) Have a look right here:

Choudry is also known for her very popular show called Work It Up, where she interacts with Bollywood actresses and we also get an insight into their workout regimes and fitness secrets.

Also Read: Sophie Choudry's Version Of The '100 Squat Challenge' Will Surely Give You Fitness Goals

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news