Sound check

Black Eyed Peas' new single

Worth your time: No

Following their unexpected tribute to Bollywood via Action — among the first few releases of their album, Translation — eyes were pinned on the next release of the Black Eyed Peas. One would assume that a Black Eyed Peas-song featuring Shakira would be recipe for success, however, Girls like me isn't instantly appealing.

The peppy number will certainly enjoy its time in the spotlight, and will make its way to several virtual gigs and workout classes. But when pitted against the tracks that have come out of the band's stable in the past, this one lacks lustre.

