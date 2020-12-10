Search

Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue as SC lists next hearing for January

Updated: 10 December, 2020 08:29 IST | IANS | New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a substantial number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, in the cricket reforms case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a substantial number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, in the cricket reforms case. But a ruling on continuation of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, and joint secretary Jayesh George, whose terms have got over, was deferred to the next year.

The BCCI has filed an application in the top court, seeking crucial amendments to the Supreme Court-approved constitution, framed by the SC-appointed Lodha Committee. The court on Wednesday asked the case to be listed in the third week of January.

First Published: 10 December, 2020 07:54 IST

