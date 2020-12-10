Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah to continue as SC lists next hearing for January

The Supreme Court on Wednesday disposed of a substantial number of interlocutory applications, filed by state cricket associations, in the cricket reforms case. But a ruling on continuation of BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, secretary Jay Shah, and joint secretary Jayesh George, whose terms have got over, was deferred to the next year.

The BCCI has filed an application in the top court, seeking crucial amendments to the Supreme Court-approved constitution, framed by the SC-appointed Lodha Committee. The court on Wednesday asked the case to be listed in the third week of January.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news