Sourav Ganguly rushed to hospital after complaining of chest pain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has been admitted to Woodlands Hospital after he complained of chest pain. Speaking to ANI, sources close to the former India skipper said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and might need angioplasty. "Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger," the source said.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly admitted to Woodland Hospital in Kolkata, West Bengal. More details awaited.



Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee wished Ganguly a speedy recovery on social media site Twitter. Mamata Banerjee wrote, "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

BCCI secretary Jay Shah also shared a post on Twitter saying that he was 'praying' for Ganguly. Shah also went on to update all with Ganguly's condition by saying that he was stable and responding to the treatment. Shah wrote," I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment."

The BCCI president had on Wednesday visited Eden Gardens and discussed preparations for the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya.

Other office-bearers of CAB including secretary Snehashis Ganguly and joint secretary Debabrata Das were also present at the stadium.

Earlier this week, Ganguly had also cleared the air about him joining politics ahead of West Bengal Assembly polls next year. He had stated that he went to meet the state's Governor upon invitation.<br />"If the Governor wants to meet you, you have to meet him. So let us keep it like that," said Ganguly.West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday met Ganguly to discuss various issues and agreed to visit Eden Gardens on his invitation.

"Had interaction with 'Dada' Saurav Ganguly, BCCI President at Raj Bhawan yesterday at 4.30 PM on varied issues. Accepted his offer for a visit to Eden Gardens, the oldest cricket ground in the country established in 1864," tweeted the Governor.

