South film remake set to rock Hindi cinema

After announcing the acquisition of three south films for their bollywood remake in August 2020, Mansi Bagla of Mini Films has now announced the first project along with the lead cast. Mini Films has signed Vikrant Massey as male protagonist playing the role of a forensic officer in the Hindi remake of Malayalam thriller, Forensic.

On signing Vikrant Massey, Mansi says, "When I first saw the film, I could visualise Vikrant being a perfect fit for the role of the forensic officer which was wonderfully portrayed by Tovino Thomas in the original. Vikrant is young, talented and has sharp observation skills as an actor. I am sure he will delve into the skin of the character with ease and I cannot wait for the audiences to see him in this unique role". We're all super ecstatic to have him on-board and are sure he will make the film as iconic and memorable as its Southern counterpart.

Please tell us something more about the film

We have always seen cop movies in Bollywood but have not seen a movie on a forensic officer who plays a vital role in solving any crime drama. This film will be a wholesome thriller, keeping one on the edge of their seats. Not many Hindi crime films have satisfying revelations, Forensic will have ample of them.

As the spearhead of Mini Films and also the producer of your projects, what is the vision you have for your company?

My vision is to do the kind of work which touches my heart first; only then will I be able to extend that out to the others. Being an extremely straightforward person, I can't fool myself or my audience into watching and enjoying a concept that I don't agree with. From the time I decided to get into the film industry, I let many opportunities pass because I couldn't connect with any of those plots. I wanted to tell a unique story, for which I worked extremely hard. I have done my homework, watched a lot many South Indian films before finalizing 'Forensic' – I felt its subject to be very distinctive, something that will interest people, and I felt that this is a story I'd love to retell. I believe in being slow and steady, working harmoniously with my team, and triumphing myself with every next project that I do. It may sound that I'm just cutting straight to the chase, but I have achieved everything I possess by being honest and genuine, so I don't want to change that ever. My vision isn't for me alone, but including all those who love me and have faith upon me.

As a film producer, what do you wish to contribute towards the film fraternity in the long run?

Well, I'm very peculiar and particular about the things I want, so not everything interests me. I basically want the best or I can wait. The reason I can say this with conviction is because I have the utmost faith in my abilities. As I said earlier, that I went through numerous scripts before finalizing the one, I pride myself on being able to foresee the potential of a script. Even before fully plunging into the business of film production, my instincts regarding the box office performance of a film were always spot on. The creative side of my brain is impeccably accurate and that is why I have complete confidence regarding my contribution of successful films to the fratenity and the audience.

What is in store for Mini Films in 2021?

I'm treating 2021 as a new dawn after 2020 of darkness. So, 2021 will be dedicated to work and work only. There are many exciting projects coming up which shall be revealed in due time. 2020 has shown us a lot of peaks and valleys. I can proudly say that I'm more stable and stronger now. I know which person is what in reality. I'm glad I'm able to discern who I am and aspire to be, and who all I want to be with. The ones who stood by me in this year of turmoil shall remain forever in my life. For now, I'm celebrating my moment in Maihar, home of my beloved MA Sharda. I'd like to take this opportunity to convey the warmest birthday wishes to my best friend Palak, – she is the embodiment of MA Sharda for me; she is my guru, sister, friend, everything. She makes me the tough nut that I am, the one that I can surrender everything to.

