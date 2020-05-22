South superstar Mohanlal announces next film on his 60th birthday

On Thursday, South icon Mohanlal turned 60. Several celebrities, including Bollywood folk, took to social media to wish him on the milestone. As a birthday treat for his legion of fans, the Malayalam star announced his next, Drishyam 2, which will be helmed by Jeethu Joseph, who also directed the first part.

About 500 fans in Thiruvananthapuram pledged to donate their organs to mark their screen idol's big day.

Before Drishyam 2, Mohanlal had another film, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea), ready for release. However, considering the coronavirus outbreak in India, the Mohanlal and Suniel Shetty-starrer has deferred its release date.

"There would have been no cinema halls to screen the movie, had we released the film on March 26. So, we decided to defer it. Moreover, another major territory for us is the Gulf region. The exhibitors there and some of our overseas distributors requested us to not release it now," director Priyadarshan shared with mid-day.

