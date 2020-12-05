Spurs scrape through to knockouts

Tottenham struggled to gain the draw they needed against LASK in Linz, finishing 3-3 on Thursday thanks to two penalties and securing a place in the knock-out rounds of the Europa League. Elsewhere in the early games, Braga, AC Milan, Lille, Villarreal, Dinamo Zagreb and Red Star Belgrade ensured their places in the Last 32.

The home team dominated the first half but only scored once, through Peter Michorl. Spurs won a penalty for handball. Gareth Bale converted for his 200th career goal. Son Heung-min put Spurs ahead. Johannes Eggestein equalised. Spurs regained the lead after Steven Bergwijn was tripped to earn a penalty and Dele Alli, swept it home. Spurs could not keep the lead. Mamoudou Karamoko scored the equaliser.

