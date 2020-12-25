Stalker strangulates woman, sets body ablaze in Andhra Pradesh

A stalker allegedly strangled a woman and set her body on fire recently after she rejected his advances in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantpur district.

The incident took place in the Dharmavaram Mandal of the Anantapur district.

Police suspect that the deceased Snehalatha, a contract employee of State Bank of India (SBI) in Dharmavaram, was killed by her stalker, states a report in India Today.

Also Read: Burnt body of 24-year-old physically challenged woman found in AP

Snehalatha had been missing since Tuesday and her parents had lodged a missing person complaint at the Anantapur One Town police station.

On Wednesday morning, her body was found at an isolated field on the outskirts of Dharmavaram.

Also Read: Four dead after truck rams Christmas choristers in Andhra Pradesh

Snehalatha's parents have alleged that two youths -- Rajesh and Karthik -- were stalking and harassing their daughter and killed her after she refused their advances.

Police is investigating the case.

TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh demanded strict punishment for those behind the brutal murder while also alleging a rise in crime against women in the state. He blamed the ruling YS Jagan government for inaction.

Earlier in Guntur, a class 10 student committed suicide after facing harassment while in Ongole a handicapped girl was burnt alive by unknown men at an isolated place.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news