Steering a new beginning! Himansh Kohli gifts himself a sports car

Amid news of ex-flame Neha Kakkar's marriage, Himansh Kohli cheered himself up by gifting himself a sports car, ahead of his birthday on November 3. The Yaariyan actor had been planning to buy a new car for a while.

Last year, his SUV was stolen from his Delhi home barely three months after its purchase. In 2015, too, one of his cars had fallen prey to thieves. "My birthday is approaching, and 2020 so far has been a dull year for everybody. So, I thought of cheering myself up and giving this gift from me to me. Getting a sports car has always been on my bucket list, and it took a considerable amount of time to attain it. But I'm happy the day finally came when I can drive around in my sports car," said Himansh.

"I had been thinking about getting a new car, especially after two of my brand new SUVs were stolen one after another from outside the house in Delhi. The first one was stolen in 2015, and the second thievery happened in 2019, within three to four months of purchase. It's like my bad fortune turned up after a few moments of good luck," he added.

"I hope my bad fortune is a thing of the past with this new set of wheels," said Himansh, who specifically has a reason for buying a blue car. "I believe I have an eternal connection with this striking colour. Most of my wardrobe, personal belongings, and even my favourite song ('Aaj blue hai pani pani') are blue," he said.

