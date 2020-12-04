Stephanie Frappart becomes first woman referee in CL

Stephanie Frappart became the first woman to referee a men’s Champions League game on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 750th career goal in a 3-0 win for Juventus over Dynamo Kiev.

Frappart, 36, has already made history as the first woman to referee in Ligue 1, and took charge of the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final. She also made her Europa League debut in October.