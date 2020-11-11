Steve Waugh disappointed over Virat Kohli missing last three Tests

Australian great Steve Waugh said on Tuesday he was surprised and disappointed that India captain Virat Kohli will miss three Tests to be at the birth of his first child, with his absence detracting from the blockbuster series. Kohli, 32, and his Bollywood star wife Anushka Sharma are expecting a child in January, and Kohli has been given permission by the BCCI to return home after the first Test in Adelaide, which begins on December 17.

While the absence of the superstar batsman could improve Australia's chances of regaining the Border-Gavaskar trophy, it is a blow to broadcasters and cricket chiefs already feeling the effects of a pandemic-affected year. "I'm a little bit disappointed he's not going to be there—and a bit surprised," former skipper Waugh, who played 168 Tests, said.



Steve Waugh

"This was really shaping up as one the key series of his whole career after he's achieved just about everything. But obviously family comes first." India are due to leave this week for Australia, where they will spend two weeks in quarantine in Sydney before the first ODI on November 27. Kohli will lead India in three ODIs, three T20Is and the first Test—a day-night match in Adelaide—before heading home.

Cricket Australia interim chief executive Nick Hockley put a brave face on Kohli's decision, telling Sydney radio station SEN "it was always on the cards". "We're thrilled Virat is coming out for three ODIs, three T20s, the first-ever day-night Test against India, and we have to respect the fact he wants to be there for the birth of his first child," he said, while also admitting it was a huge disappointment.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever