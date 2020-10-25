Suhana Khan glams it up as she poses with Aryan and cousin Alia Chhiba

Suhana Khan is one of the most-followed Bollywood kids on social media. Everything she says and does tend to make headlines, and this photo that has gone viral isn't any different. SRK and Gauri Khan's stylish daughter shared a click with brother Aryan and their cousin Alia Chhiba, and the trio seems to be having a ball together!

Suhana Khan can sometimes be spotted in the audience during Kolkata Knight Riders matches at the IPL 2020 in the UAE, where she has been supporting her dad, Shah Rukh Khan's team. Suhana shared this snapshot on her Instagram story, simply with the caption, 'Oops' and a heart emoji.

Doesn't Suhana look fab? Dressed in a casual grey crop top and basic blue denim, SRK's daughter shows us how to do casual-chic right. Aryan Khan, too, looks stylish in his grey oversized hoodie, while cousin Alia Chhiba can be seen wearing a black mini skirt with a grey top. Seems like grey was the theme for the trio.

Alia Chhiba also shared the same image on her Instagram story. She had also shared a cute photo some time back of Suhana and Aryan's baby brother, AbRam, taking a dip in the water.

How adorable does little AbRam Khan look? Looks like the family is having a grand time overseas together.

Suhana Khan had recently shared a post on social media, speaking about facing 'colourism' since she was young. Her post read, "There's a lot going on right now and this is one of the issues we need to fix!! this isn't just about me, it's about every young girl/boy who has grown up feeling inferior for absolutely no reason. Here are just a few of the comments made about my appearance. I've been told I'm ugly because of my skin tone, by full grown men and women, since I was 12 years old..."

On the professional front, Suhana was seen in the short film, The Grey Part Of Blue, which is available to view on YouTube.

Also read: See Picture: Suhana Khan Strikes A Stunning Pose With Cousin Alia Chhiba

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news