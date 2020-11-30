Suniel Shetty: Just when my first film was about to wrap up, it was stalled

Suniel Shetty has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 28 years. The actor has dabbled with Hindi and South Indian films, starring opposite Superstar Rajinikanth in this year's action-drama, Darbar. He's best known for films like Gopi Kishan, Mohra, Dilwale, Border, Dhadkan, and Hera Pheri.

There have been multiple ups and downs that the actor had experienced in his career and talking about the same to Times of India in an interview, he spilled the beans on all. When asked about his debut film Balwaan in 1992, Shetty gave an anecdote and had some revelations to make.

He said, "My first film was 'Aarzu', I was standing opposite none other than Shatrughan Sinha and Raj Babbar ji, stalwarts of the industry, not knowing what I am doing, nervous as hell. The film was completed in Ooty over a period of 65-70 days, directed by Deepak Shivdasani who had just given a huge hit with 'Baaghi'. Nagma was the main lead and she was a huge star then."

He added, "I was this newcomer who was being launched. Just when the film was about to wrap up and was ready for release, my producer and director didn't get along and the film was stalled. Suddenly my dream of getting into films crashed! I was left without work."

He then went on to talk about switching from action to comedy and how his films began to fail. "I started saying no to action films because I wanted to do films that were different and creative satisfaction is what got into me and somewhere down the line, I started choosing wrong producers. Because the producers who were willing to do such kinds of films with me were first time producers and directors."

He continued, "They said they'll do whatever I say. That is when my films started failing. Because somewhere down the line you are not guided by anybody, though I believe I have a tremendous sense of business, it didn't come to me when I needed it the most. I went with the flow and emotions. I wanted that change and I wanted to prove myself. I have done a 'Border', 'Red Alert', 'Hu Tu Tu', 'Mohra', 'Hera Pheri', 'Gopi Kishan', 'Dhadkan', I have tried absolutely everything."

His son Ahan Shetty is about to make his Bollywood debut with Tadap whereas Athiya has already entered the business. When asked about this, Shetty stated, "I am her sounding board, I am her bounce board and boxing bag also, she punches me the most. She is very clear about what she does not want to do. And at times that gets difficult and there are so many films that come her way and now 'Motichoor' has scarred her so much, tremendous appreciation as an actor but scarred her from the point of view."

He added, "But she is very comfortable in her own skin. I think that is where we all come from whether it is Mana, or whether it is me or whether it is Athiya or Ahan, we are happy, we are content. I don't regret anything. When people ask me about Akshay and Ajay being successful I say they are inspiring me to keep going otherwise I would have retired long back, I say look at them, hats off to them. Don't think that I am jealous, because then there are a million who have gone by and I still exist. Ahan is a happy chilled out kid. We made the right decision as father, son and family to go with Nadiad. Sajid Bhai absolutely adores him."

