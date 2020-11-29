Sunny Gavaskar: No question of me missing a Test

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar has set the record straight through his column that he did not ask the BCCI permission to return home from the 1975-76 New Zealand and West Indies tours to witness the birth of his son Rohan.

In the wake of Virat Kohli's paternity leave (the to-be father will leave for India after the opening Test of the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy), it was reported that Gavaskar was not granted permission to undertake a short trip to India.



Rohan Gavaskar and Suresh Saraiya

Gavaskar writes in his column, which appeared in mid-day on Sunday: "While this is correct, the circumstances of that request were not quite made clear and so, here is an attempt to put the record straight. Firstly, I did not ask permission to return to be by my wife's side for the birth. When I left with the Indian team for the (1975-76) twin tour of New Zealand and the West Indies, I was aware that the baby would come while I was away. I was committed to playing for India and my wife backed me to the hilt."

Gavaskar was injured in the third Test against New Zealand and was advised a few weeks' rest. "The doctors advised a four-week break from the game for recovery. The next Test match was in the West Indies in about three weeks and since I wasn't going to be able to play in the interim, I asked our manager, the legendary Polly Umrigar, if I could go back at my own expense for a few days and rejoin the team in the West Indies well ahead of the First Test. So there was no question of me missing a Test match other than for injury. In fact, I played the first Test despite the doctor having advised another week's rest," Gavaskar added.

