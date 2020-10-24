The trailer of the movie is being loved by one and all. A big thumbs up by the fans as well as audiences at large as there is an instant connect with the content being so likeable and relatable. The comic starrer has DiljitDosanjh (Suraj) playing a prospective groom in search of his life partner and his skirmishes with Mangal (Manoj Bajpayee) who plays a wedding detective. Fatima Sana Sheikh plays Mangal's sister Tulsi and joins the fun ride along with a fantastic ensemble cast of Annu Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Seema Pahwa, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Vijay Raaz and Neha Pendse. The witty dialogues, nostalgia of the 90's, situational reliefs are fantastic and being appreciated by the audience who seem to be actively participating in this wholesome entertainment.

Diljit is funnily superb and delivers his lines with panache. The hilariously written dialogues are sure to bring a smile on one's faces. His predicament is being shared by the audiences as there are many girls trying to reach out to him seeking his hand for marriage proposals.

The internet is also going ga- ga over Manoj's histrionics as he seems to be a man on a mission aka Local Bond! He is seemingly natural and is seen carrying out the various disguises with aplomb. The duo is ready to scorch the screen with their awesome comic touch and presence. Fatima is bubbly and refreshing bringing poise to her role's duality nature. The music is a scream and seems to be fantastically woven into the script as one of them plays out loudly "Basanti in kuttonkesaam ne naNaach"!!!

Social Media is abuzz with hilarious memes post the trailer launch. From funny dialogues to funny visuals everything has become fodder for creators to create rib tickling memes.

#SurajPeMangalBhari #SPMB Manoj Bajpayee Diljit Dosanjh #FatimaSanaShaikh #AbhishekSharma Zee Studios Zee Studios International Posted by School Life V/s College Life on Wednesday, 21 October 2020

The great Indian wedding has always been a public screening of private fantasy, only the elements have changed over a period. The preparations, personal touch, the bonds have now been taken over by planners and elaboration choreographed to present richness and grandeur. There is an organic synergy which has been brilliantly woven together by marketers as Matrimonial sites, wedding planners as well as "Halwai shops" have joined the fray in their communications. They want to ensure that despite all the odds, Suraj does have the best possible wedding this season.

Hahaha Diljit Dosanjh paaji 1ltr Dudh se 10kg Paneer Inna Sara Paneer Da Ki Karoge ? Chalo Mai Banata Hu Ek Spl. Paneer Makhani Ki Recipe Apke Liye Posted by Dil Se Foodie on Tuesday, 20 October 2020

The movie has been directed by Abhishek Sharma who is known for his Satirical works and is slated for a Diwali release. Get ready for multiple dosage of entertainment this festive season

