Suriya pen a heartfelt note with fans after Soorarai Pottru gets delayed

Amazon Prime Video's Soorarai Pottru's initial date of release was 29th October but due to unforeseen circumstances, the release date has to be postponed. Sharing the same news, actor Suriya who plays the lead shared a personalised note for his fans explaining the reason behind the delay.

Suriya, the lead actor from the film announces the postponement with a heartfelt note for his fans and well-wishers explaining the reason for delay and this decision.

With this, he leaves a treat for his fans which is a song from the film itself. He asks his fans to enjoy this song of friendship, love and respect, as a sweet dedication to their boundless love and patience that they have had looking forward to the release.

The song brings a wave of emotions along from the much-awaited film- titled, Aagaaam Song starring Suriya and Aparna. Check out the song here NOW:

Soorarai Pottru is an upcoming Tamil language Action/Drama film directed by Sudha Kongara, Staring Suriya in the lead with Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and Mohan Babu in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment and Co-Produced by Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. This film is a fictionalised version of the book “Simply Fly” written on the life of Air Deccan founder Capt. G. R. Gopinath.

The Tamil film will release on Amazon Prime Videos and more details will be out soon!

