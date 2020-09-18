Sushant Singh Rajput case: 'Assaulted and forced to confess,' says alleged peddler

Karamjeet Singh aka KJ, who the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged drug syndicate in Bollywood, has filed an application in the court to retract his statement, alleging that he was assaulted by the officers and coerced into giving confessions.

The 29-year-old filed the retraction application before the Killa court on Wednesday. The NCB arrested Singh on September 13, claiming that he is one of the biggest drug peddlers in the suburbs and supplied drugs to the cine world. Sources told mid-day that during interrogation, Singh revealed the names of 150 several high-profile people, including Bollywood personalities, and drug peddlers. Officers are verifying the details, they added.

Took sign on blank paper

"When the court asked Karamjeet Singh if he had any complaints against the NCB, he said he had been physically assaulted and tortured in the NCB custody. Also, the officers took his signature on a blank paper. These allegations cast doubt on the entire investigation," Singh's lawyer Sandeep Katke told mid-day.



An undated picture of Karamjeet Singh at his house in Lokhandwala

Singh's statements by the NCB "were taken by coercion, oppression and subjugating our client through despotism." he added.

False claim on seized Rs 6 lakh

Speaking on the Rs 6 lakh the NCB seized from Singh's residence along with 17 gram ganja and 6 gram charas, Katke said, "The cash belongs to his mother who had sold her gold ornaments and we have a bill. The NCB's claim that the money was from drug trafficking is false and baseless."

The NCB also claimed to have seized Singh's Mercedes, which he allegedly used in drug trafficking. However, Katke said NCB's court papers or the remand application don't mention any seizure.

Also Read: CBI seeks legal opinion on Rhea's plaint against Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters

Society boycotts family

Singh's family members, who lived in a high-rise in Lokhandwala, had to leave their house after facing boycott from the residents. His mother, a teacher, was unaware of her son's arrest. She had to shift to her relative's place after receiving an eviction notice from her landlord.

"The family is suffering since their son's arrest and the agency has no evidence. They are being socially boycotted and his mother and sister have moved in with a relative," Katke said.

Entered drug world a yr back

Singh, a management student, came in contact with drug peddlers due to financial crisis at home, said NCB sources. He started picking and delivering contrabands as instructed, and in a year, he made his own contacts, they added.



Rhea Chakraborty leaves the NCB office at Ballard Estate, on Sept 7. NCB officers said Karamjeet's name came up during the interrogation of the actress and her brother. Pic/ Ashish Raje

His name came during the interrogation of Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and Samuel Miranda, the house manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news