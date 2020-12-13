Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee enjoys 'endless conversations' with Aamir Khan's daughter Ira; shares picture

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira and Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee are good friends and seem to enjoy each other's company. Recently, Renee shared a picture of the two of them together giving us a glimpse into their friendship. In the selfie, both the girls can be seen smiling for the camera flashing their happiest smiles. Renee wrote in the caption, "Endless cake, conversation and lots of love (sic)".

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renée (@reneesen47)

Renee has been grabbing headlines for quite some time now. The star kid is all set to make her debut with a short film. Titled Suttabaazi, Renee plays the lead role of Divya Kumar, a clandestine smoker at loggerheads with her parents during the lockdown.

The makers released the trailer of the short film on November 19. In the trailer, Renee tries her best to navigate her troubled lockdown life with her nagging parents and find opportunities to secretly smoke. Rahul Vohra and Komal Chhabria will essay the role of her parents. The short film is directed by Kabeer Khurana and produced by Simran Lakhanpal, Ramneek Sawhney, and Pankaj Rungta.

Speaking about Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira has been quite active on social media and routinely shares updates about her life through her pictures and videos. Recently, she shared a picture on her Instagram stories describing her experience of living alone.

In the picture, Ira is seen wearing a white casual t-shirt while she clicked the photo. Sharing the picture, Ira said she had a profound realisation once she came back home at the end of the day. she wrote: "I shifted in July and I felt like it hadn't really hit me that I had a new home...that I was living on my own. Today I came home and that's what I was thinking 'I'm home.' It's nice feeling (sic)".

In July, Ira had shared photos of her new home. In the photographs, Ira wears a sleeping suit and she can be seen sitting at a wooden study table with a bookshelf next to her. A poster of anime character Goku adorns the wall in front of her. "Look at my new home. #movingout #myspace #firsttime #newbeginnings #milestone #cantwait #lettheadultingbegin #manvshouse (sic)", she captioned on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ira Khan (@khan.ira)

Ira Khan grabbed headlines a couple of weeks ago when she opened up on her tryst with clinical depression. She posted on her Instagram account a video where she talked about how she has been suffering from depression for the last four years, visiting a doctor, and doing much better now.

