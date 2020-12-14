Sussanne to revamp Bandra police station

Over the weekend, Sussanne Khan visited the Bandra police station along with IAS officer-actor Abhishek Singh. As part of his initiative, World of Wardi, Khan will redesign the place. Singh, who featured in B Praak's music video Dil tod ke, will also be seen in the second season of the Netflix series, Delhi Crime.

Singh aims to bring citizens closer to law-enforcing agencies and revamping police stations is the first step. Khan said, "We would like to take this initiative to redesign the iconic Bandra police station pro bono as a small contribution from our side towards our wonderful police force."

Earlier this year, Sussanne had moved in to live with Hrithik during the lockdown to look after their boys, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sharing her experience, she said, "Hrithik and I decided that staying together in the same home would be the more intelligent and soulful decision for our sons, and for us. We realised early on that the days ahead would require us to regroup our energies towards creating serenity for one another. With that thought in mind, and a heap full of love, we started on our lockdown adventure."

"The idea was to structure our days in such a way that we grow our minds, warm our hearts and keep our bodies fit and strong—where we have no option but to use a little creativity and innovation to enjoy our days without a sense of monotony seeping through," concluded Sussanne.

