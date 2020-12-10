T Natarajan's extra effort during lockdown for lead role!

'Last few months have been surreal,' tweeted T Natarajan on Tuesday. His first "surreal" moment was when he made his India debut on December 3 in the third ODI against Australia. The second one came after India clinched the T20I series on Tuesday.



From a net bowler on the Australia tour, Natarajan ended up being Team India's top find. He seemed destined to play for India, replacing the injured Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I team and was brought in as cover for Navdeep Saini in the ODI series. Hailing from a tiny village of Chinnappampatti (Tamil Nadu), Natarajan's father was a weaver and his mother sold chickens at a roadside stall. He himself thought he'd be a porter if not for cricket.

For Natarajan, 29, this year was going to be crucial to break into the big league. In the last couple of IPL seasons, he showed potential but set the stage on fire only in the last one when the Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer dismissed Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni. His ability to bowl yorkers at will against Royal Challengers Bangalore impressed skipper Virat Kohli.

Natarajan's major transformation happened during the Coronavirus-forced lockdown where he made the maximum of the means available to work on his fitness at home. The 20-litre water container helped him with weight training, the heavy roller was well-utilised to strengthen his muscles, the bed was used for push-ups and the metal staircase helped him work on his shoulders.

Bharath Reddy, who was instrumental in getting Natarajan to play for Jolly Rovers Cricket Club in 2014, was monitoring the player's training during the lockdown. "I was very impressed with his commitment. He used everything he possibly could to work on his fitness. His improved fitness helped him perform so well at the top level," Reddy told mid-day from Chennai on Wednesday.

As head of cricket at Sanmar Group (Chemplast), Reddy would ensure every player sent a daily video of their training session. "He is known for his accurate yorkers. Earlier, he would bowl around five to six yorkers in a day during the Ranji Trophy. I think the training he did during the lockdown helped him strengthen his muscles and gave him the confidence to bowl more yorkers. Also, the encouragement provided by the Indian team's support staff has made him a better bowler. I am sure he can bowl a bit quicker," said Reddy. India's search for a left-arm pacer could possibly have ended with Natarajan, feels former India pacer Karsan Ghavri.

"One hundred per cent, we have found a very good left-arm pacer in Natarajan. His real test will be in the longer format, but he looks a great prospect. I just hope he does not breakdown and keeps looking after his fitness," said Ghavri. Reddy too hopes Natarajan will break into the Test team soon. "I am now keen to see him make it to the Test team. If that happens, he will be the 31st Test cricketer from our company," Reddy proudly concluded.

