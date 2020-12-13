Taapsee Pannu shares a glimpse of her home; flaunts the new artwork

Bollywood celebrities have, over the last few years, begun to share pictures and videos of their homes and they are a sight to behold. We all saw when Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan shared pictures of their Delhi home on their Instagram accounts. And the next one is Taapsee Pannu, but with a difference.

She gave a glimpse of how her den looks like as she shared the new artwork of her home. Using the hashtag #PannuHome, she showed her fans how the walls of her residence look like now. And one of them even has a bicycle because the actress thinks one on the ground would be too mainstream.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in 2013 and has carved a niche for herself with her performances and film choices. However, the journey from ebb to rise has been anything but smooth. In an interview with a magazine recently, she had a lot anecdotes to share about her career so far.

She revealed the bizarre things that she encountered in her professional life when she was raw and new and how she took the matter in her stride. She revealed, "I faced some really weird things in the beginning like she isn't pretty enough. I've been replaced because the hero's wife didn't want me to be part of the film. I was dubbing for one of my films and I was told that the hero didn't like my dialogue so I should change it."

She added, "When I refused to change it, they got a dubbing artiste to do it behind my back. There was a time when I was told the hero's previous film didn't work, so you slash your price because we need to control the budget. There was some hero who wanted my introduction scene changed because he felt it would overpower his introduction scene."

The actress soared in the year 2018 when she did films like Mulk, Soorma, Manmarziyaan, and had an equally memorable 2019 and 2020 with films like Game Over, Mission Mangal, Saand Ki Aankh, Badla, and Thappad. She's now gearing up for the Mithali Raj biopic, Loop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, and Rashmi Rocket.

