Tannaz Irani tested positive for COVID; shares news on social media

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Tannaz Irani was tested positive for coronavirus, and the actress shared the news on social media and updated her fans on December 7, 2020. She also hoped that she has not infected anyone who has come in her contact since past few days. The actress is currently under self-quarantine, and her husband Bakhtayar Irani has proved to be a support system to his ailing wife. Here's what she posted on social media.

Tannaz took the COVID-19 test before the resumed work, but as soon as the test reports came out to be positive, the duo warned their fans and near and dear ones.

On the work front, Tannaz Irani is currently portraying the character of Ranisa in Apna Time Bhi Ayega. Earlier, she also hosted a talk show Tango as television actors graced the episodes and spilled the beans about the personal life.

Speaking about the couple, Tannaz and Bakhtyar participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 3. Bhakhtyar also acted in the 2008 film Karzzzz. Tannaz, on the other hand, has acted in films like Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, Deewangee, and 36 China Town.

