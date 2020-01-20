Tejas Thackeray's post reveals what he is crazy about ever since he can remember
Tejas revealed that he has been mad crazy about growing Orchids ever since he can remember
On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas Thackeray took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post. In the post, the young scion of the Thackeray family revealed a secret as to what he has been crazy about ever since he remembers.
Growing orchids is something I have been mad crazy about ever since I can remember. A few years ago I decided to concentrate on high elevation species from Latin America & South East Asia and work on propagating them. Here’s a beautiful Phragmipedium fischeri from the Andes of Ecuador, described in 1996. This is the first of the many seedlings I have been raising since a few years that bloomed for me in 2019. #orchid
Through his post, it's evident that Tejas has been growing the Orchid seeds for a few years for now. His efforts and hard work have now paid off with the Orchid seed blooming into a beautiful flower. Since the time the post has been shared, it has garnered nearly 3,000 likes.
Hundreds of his followers took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote: Woww...Beautiful!, while another commented, "Patience and Dedication, with a folded hands emoticon. While few others complimented Tejas for his photography skills, while another user said, "Wild orchids are stunning .. This one is beautiful though.!
On January 9, 2020, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray's Tejas made his Instagram debut. Tejas is busy carving a name for himself in a different field. The youngest scion of the Thackeray family has a crab, gecko, and a snake named after him!
Recently, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was appointed as the Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol under the Uddhav Thackeray led Maha Vikas Aghadi government. With his appointment, Aaditya has joined in the league of the next generation of the Thackeray family who are carrying the family legacy forward
In pic: Late Bal Thackeray with son Uddhav and nephew Raj Thackeray during a rally in Mumbai
While Aaditya is the Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol, his father Uddhav Thackeray is Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Uddhav, who also heads the Sena party, became the first member of the Thackeray family to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He took the oath in a grand ceremony held at Shivaji Park in Dadar
In photo: Late Bal Thackeray, Uddhav Thackeray, and Aaditya Thackeray - the three generations of the Thackeray family make a public appearance together at the Shiv Sena Dassera rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai
Uddhav Thackeray is Bal Thackeray's youngest son, the other two being eldest son Bindumadhav, and middle son Jaidev Thackeray. Bal Thackeray's oldest son Bindumadhav died in a car accident in 1996. While Jaidev was never into politics it was Uddhav, youngest of the three who succeeded his father as the leader of the party
As a teenager, Uddhav was not interested in pursuing a career in politics. His rise as a popular face of Maharashtra in Indian politics is duly credited to his wife and life partner Rashmi Thackeray. The two met each other while pursuing their education from the prestigious JJ School of Arts in Mumbai. The two met in college and fell in love before exchanging vows in 1988
Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray have been married for over three decades. The couple have two sons, Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray. While Uddhav is heading the party and leading the state, his wife Rashmi is also a keen strategist, anchor, advisor, doting mother, and a successful businesswoman
While Uddhav took over the reins from his father, late Bal Thackeray, his son, Aaditya Thackeray also followed the footsteps of his grandfather and father and took an active part in politics. In the recently concluded 2019 Assembly Elections, Aaditya created history when he became the first of his family in three generations to contest and win an election. Aaditya won the prestigious Worli constituency by a staggering margin of over 65,000 votes. He also became one of the youngest politicians to enter the Vidhan Sabha as an MLA
On the other hand, Uddhav's youngest son Tejas, who is yet to make his official debut in politics is carving a name for himself in a different field. Tejas, who is pursuing his further studies, prefers to keep a low profile in public. He is an avid photographer, a wildlife researcher, and conservationist. Did you know? The youngest scion of the Thackeray family has a crab, gecko, and a snake named after him!
In photo: Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya and Tejas Thackeray snapped during their teenage years as the two brothers share a light moment
While Uddhav is Bal Thackeray's youngest son, his cousin Raj Thackeray is Bal Thackeray's brother Shrikant Thackeray's son. Raj's mother Kunda is the younger sister of Bal Thackeray's wife Meena Thackeray. By relation, Raj Thackeray is Bal Thackeray's nephew
Following the footsteps of his uncle Bal Thackeray, Raj Thackeray took baby steps into active politics from an early age, as he attended innumerable rallies with his uncle, late Bal Thackeray. Just like his uncle, Raj too is a staunch politician who is well known for his fiery speeches and cartoons
Raj Thackeray married Sharmila Wagh, now Sharmila Thackeray, daughter of Marathi cinema photographer, producer-director Mohan Wagh. Sharmila is often seen supporting the MNS leader at various public events and functions. The couple has a son, Amit Thackeray and a daughter Urvashi Thackeray
In photo: Raj Thackeray is caught sharing a light moment with son Amit, daughter Urvashi and wife Sharmila at their Shivaji Park residence in Mumbai
Raj, who was looked upon as a natural successor to his uncle, late Bal Thackeray left the Sena in 2006 and went on to form his own party within three months of his resignation. He founded the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) party and since then he is the leader of his party
While not much is known about Sharmila Thackeray as she keeps a low profile in public, Raj Thackeray soft-launched his son Amit into politics and held roadshows across the city of Mumbai. In 2017, during the civic polls, Amit started a Facebook page in order to interact with the youth. He is often seen posting photos of dad Raj's political rallies and much more
Just like his father and grandfather, Amit too is a cartoonist. Environmentalist, Caricaturist, and Footballer are few of the facets of Amit Thackeray's life, In January 2018, Amit tied the knot with his fiancee Mitali Borude, a fashion designer, at St. Regis Hotel in Lower Parel. The power couple from Mumbai dated each other for a few years before they made their relationship official. Amit Thackeray's wife, Mitali Borude is a fashion designer by profession
On the other hand, Raj Thackeray's daughter Urvashi Thackeray, just like her cousin Tejas has managed to carve a niche for herself in the Bollywood and fashion industry. Urvashi was the assistant director of the David Dhawan directorial Judwaa 2 and garnered a lot of appreciation for her work in the film. She is often spotted alongside her parents and brother Amit at social gatherings and public events
In photo: Amit Thackeray, Mitali Borude and Urvashi Thackeray are caught in a candid moment at an event in Khar
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray, who was elected as an MLA took oath as the Minister of Environment, Tourism, and Protocol. With his appointment, the 29-year-old Sena leader has joined the political legacy which began with his grandfather the late Bal Thackeray and was later continued by his father Uddhav and uncle Raj Thackeray.
