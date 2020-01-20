Tejas Thackeray's post reveals what he is crazy about ever since he can remember

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Tejas Thackeray took to Instagram to share a heartwarming post. In the post, the young scion of the Thackeray family revealed a secret as to what he has been crazy about ever since he remembers.

Tejas, who made his Instagram debut on January 9 and has over 8,000 followers and still counting. Tejas, who is an avid photographer, a wildlife researcher, and conservationist shared a picture of an Orchid flower with his followers. While sharing the post, Tejas wrote: Growing orchids is something I have been mad crazy about ever since I can remember. A few years ago I decided to concentrate on high elevation species from Latin America & South East Asia and work on propagating them.

He further wrote: Here's a beautiful Phragmipedium fischeri from the Andes of Ecuador, described in 1996. This is the first of the many seedlings I have been raising since a few years that bloomed for me in 2019.

Through his post, it's evident that Tejas has been growing the Orchid seeds for a few years for now. His efforts and hard work have now paid off with the Orchid seed blooming into a beautiful flower. Since the time the post has been shared, it has garnered nearly 3,000 likes.

Hundreds of his followers took to the comments section of the post to share their views. One user wrote: Woww...Beautiful!, while another commented, "Patience and Dedication, with a folded hands emoticon. While few others complimented Tejas for his photography skills, while another user said, "Wild orchids are stunning .. This one is beautiful though.!

On January 9, 2020, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray's Tejas made his Instagram debut. Tejas is busy carving a name for himself in a different field. The youngest scion of the Thackeray family has a crab, gecko, and a snake named after him!

