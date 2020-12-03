Television actor Shivkumar Verma in critical condition; seeks financial help

Shivkumar Verma, the actor known for television shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and movies like Halla Bol, is in a critical condition and has been put on ventilator. He's also a member of the Cine and Tv Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the association posted about his health on its Twitter account.

This is what they wrote- "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can

@amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan." [SIC]

Have a look at their tweet right here:

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan pic.twitter.com/DIZYvcZaOW — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Also seeking help from artists like Manoj Joshi, they posted details about his health again, have a look:

AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN — CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020

Apart from Halla Bol, the actor was also seen in the film Baazi Zindagi Ki. Further details about his health are awaited.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news