Television actor Shivkumar Verma in critical condition; seeks financial help
Noted actor Shivkumar Verma, known for his work in television and films, is currently in a critical condition. The actor has sought financial help from Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar.
Shivkumar Verma, the actor known for television shows like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and movies like Halla Bol, is in a critical condition and has been put on ventilator. He's also a member of the Cine and Tv Artistes' Association (CINTAA) and the association posted about his health on its Twitter account.
This is what they wrote- "AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can
@amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan." [SIC]
Have a look at their tweet right here:
AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! #CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @amitbehl @akshaykumar @TeamAkshay @iamvidyabalan pic.twitter.com/DIZYvcZaOW— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020
Also seeking help from artists like Manoj Joshi, they posted details about his health again, have a look:
AN URGENT CALL FOR HELP! CINTAA Member Shivkumar Verma is suffering from COPD and is also suspected of COVID-19. He is in need of urgent funds for hospital expenses. We humbly urge you to please help by donating whatever you can @actormanojjoshi @amitbehl @BeingSalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/4MYcEtmBIN— CINTAA_Official (@CintaaOfficial) December 2, 2020
Apart from Halla Bol, the actor was also seen in the film Baazi Zindagi Ki. Further details about his health are awaited.
