Telly tattle: Ahilyabai Holkar's brave tale on your Television screen

A new historical show Punyashlok Ahilyabai is set to launch. The show, set to feature on Sony Entertainment Television, is a period drama set in the 18th century based on the extraordinary life of a common girl 'Ahilyabai Holkar' who with the unflinching support of her father-in-law Malhar Rao Holkar, went on to become the queen of state and Maratha empire. She also earned the title of 'Matoshree' of the masses. Ahilyabai Holkar's brave tale will be narrated on Indian television for the first time.

A look at the promo of the new show:

Character play

After featuring in the John Abraham-starrer Batla House (2019) and web shows, Rangbaaz Phir Se and Gandi Baat, Sonam Arora is back on the small screen. She will be seen on Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. "I play a trans woman. For an actor, nothing is more motivating than an opportunity to play diverse characters," she says.

New project

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mehra will soon be seen in a new web series as Rahim, a boy who aspires to be a dancing sensation someday. Titled "Crashh", the upcoming show tells the story of four siblings who get separated after an accident.

"I play a boy who has big dreams and aspires to be a dancing sensation, but his financial background becomes a barrier," said Rohan.

