Telly Tattle: Aniruddh Dave seen in a saree; Abhinandan Jindal is back

In female garb

Aniruddh Dave is seen wrapped up in six yards on Lockdown Ki Love Story. His character, Raghav Jaiswal, is disguised as a woman to provide a twist in the tale. "I am enjoying the experience. As an actor, we have to take on several personas and give everything to the role," says Dave, who will also be seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bell Bottom. Now, he also realises why female co-actors take time to get ready. "Draping the saree, wearing jewellery and applying makeup does take time," he says.

Back on set

Abhinandan Jindal will be back as Aarav on Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. In September, he was roped in to play the protective brother of Guddan (Kanika Mann), but after a month, a change in storyline made him go missing from the scene. "During the break, I worked on my physique and gained some muscle," says Jindal, who was earlier seen in Krishna Chali London.

