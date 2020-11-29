Telly Tattle: Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi to enter Bigg Boss 14 house

In the house

Kashmera Shah and Manu Punjabi will enter the Bigg Boss house this week. Shah was part of the reality show in 2006, and Punjabi in 2016. The new entrants will compete for the Bigg Boss crown in the Salman Khan-hosted show, besides adding to the drama.

New look

Arun Mandola, best remembered as Lakshman in Sankat Mochan Mahabali Hanuman, is sporting facial fuzz. The actor has always been clean-shaven, so this new look has aroused speculation that it is for an upcoming show. Mandola is keeping mum, but those in the know say that it's part of his prep. Time will tell.

'Most loved villain'

While all actors yearn for their fans to fall in love with their characters, Tassnim Nerurkar Sheikh is thrilled to know that her fans hate Rakhi, her character in Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa. The actor says that this is the best compliment for her. "The response is so amazing. People are loving to hate me and that actually means that they are loving what I am doing. People are loving the way I carry myself, the accent I have given to this character, the way I speak, the way I give it back to Vanraj Shah since we are having an ego battle," she says, adding, "People comment and DM me and tell me that they don't like watching the show if I am not there in the episode. We miss Rakhi Dave, we don't enjoy watching episodes without Rakhi Dave, is that they say. Someone just a day before commented on my post saying, 'I watched the episode just to hear your accent'."

