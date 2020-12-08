Search

Telly Tattle: Mukul Chadda to star in ZEE5's Sunflower

Updated: 08 December, 2020 10:03 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

Mukul Chadda has been roped in for ZEE5's upcoming series, Sunflower.

When acting calls

After working in Banana Bread, Bicchoo Ka Khel and Pressure Cooker, Mukul Chadda has been roped in for ZEE5's upcoming series, Sunflower. "It has a gripping narrative, and amusing characters. You'll never know what to expect," says the actor.

Slambook: Vijayendra Kumeria

Vijayendra Kumeria

Your guilty pleasure movie?
Kung Fu Panda (2008).

Your celebrity crush?
The cute and hot Scarlett Johansson.

The last nightmare you had?
During the shoot of Naagin, I often had this nightmare that I was surrounded by snakes.

Your worst project?
A short film called Target.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Akshay Kumar.

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?
I won't be doing shady or raunchy projects.

