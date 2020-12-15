Telly Tattle: Shakti and Mukti Mohan's camaraderie is unmissable

Dancing sisters

One cannot miss the camaraderie between the Mohan sisters — Shakti and Mukti — on their show Dance With Me on Zee Café. They are always looking to poke fun at each other, and it's no different on the set. "We fight over the smaller things like clothes, makeup and hair," said Shakti.

Rakhi threatens to get Anupamaa arrested

A major drama will soon be unfolding in Anupamaa. We saw how Rakhi called off Paritosh and Kinjal's wedding, but the two have now eloped and Rakhi is putting the entire blame on Anupamaa. She even comes to their home with the police to get Anupamaa arrested.

Rakhi has cleverly used Vanraj's extramarital affair to break off all ties with the Shah family. She even went to the extent of saying that Anupamaa is ok with her husband's affair as she is only interested in his money.

But now Rakhi has taken things further by getting the police involved. But will Vanraj and family support Anupamaa and speak up in her favour or will she get arrested? This is the beginning of a new dramatic sequence in the show which will also bring a lot of challenges for Anupamaa. And will she support Paritosh and Kinjal in their decision?

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi, Anupamaa features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Shekhar Shukla, Paras Kalnawat, Muskan Bamne, Tassnim Sheikh, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, and Anagha Bhosale. It airs on Star Plus.

Slambook: Viraj Ghelani

One thing you will never share with anyone?

My nani's motichoor ke ladoos.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Baghban (2003).

The last nightmare you had?

That I was alone in a room with butterflies and lizards. The thought still creeps me out.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Dhruv Sehgal.

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?

Getting thin.

