Teri Choriyaan: This melodious song from Chhalaang will steal your heart

The music composers of Chhalaang have roped in Guru Randhawa to speak the language of love through the song Teri Choriyaan. With a perfect blend of sweet nothings and the beginning of a beautiful connection, the track will remind everyone of the rush and warm, fuzzy feelings of love.

Teri Choriyaan is composed by Guru, with music by Vee, lyrics penned by Luv Ranjan and Guru Randhawa, and sung by Guru along with Payal Dev.

Sharing his thoughts on his latest composition, Guru Randhawa said, "Teri Choriyaan is really special to me. When Nushrratt and I were shooting for the song Ishq Tera in Manali, Luv sir had given me this hook line Teri Choriyaan and said we need to compose this song for Chhalaang. I was extremely excited to work with him again, hence I had started writing the song at that very moment. This song has a happy vibe, it shows Rajkummar and Nushrratt getting to know each other and develop feelings but are not ready to confess."

Director Hansal Mehta said, "Guru Randhawa composed this melodious song. I remember we had gone for a recce and Luv (Ranjan) had only played the initial lines of Teri Choriyaan and it was very catchy. The track has sweetness to it and it blends in perfectly with the innocence of the film and the relationship between Rajkummar and Nushrratt."

Chhalaang will stream this Diwali, November 13, 2020, only on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Hansal Mehta, Chhalaang is a Luv Films production, presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg.

