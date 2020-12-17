The big eat! Tisca Chopra takes a dig at China over COVID-19 pandemic

On Wednesday, Tisca Chopra took a sarcastic jibe at the Chinese for allegedly creating the Coronavirus. "Will 2021 be a better year? That depends on what the Chinese are eating now," the actor-filmmaker posted.

Netizens were amused, but told her that "it is a really scary thought after they changed the way people will now lead their lives in the world."

In a separate tweet, the actress shared a cartoon that shows vaccines raining from the sky on common people who are waiting for it eagerly. The cartoon reads: "Welcome 2021".

Tisca keeps reminding netizens from time to time of their responsibility towards themselves and others amid the pandemic. The actress had recently shared a post on Instagram taking a dig at people who keep their mask dangling over their chin. She wrote with sarcasm: "Breaking news! #Covid19 in India has mutated to a form that no longer affects you through the mouth and nose, it enters through your chin.. #ChinCorona is very dangerous, make sure to always wear your masks on your chins. These gentlemen got the above memo.. for the rest of us, who are we kidding??! If you are wearing a mask (as you should) then wear it the right way. #Seriously #MaskUp #MaskOnChin #ChinCorona."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tisca Chopra (@tiscaofficial)

On the work front, Tisca Chopra has just made her debut as a director with the short film "Rubaru", which she has co-written with her husband, Captain Sanjay Chopra. The short film stars Tisca with Arjun Mathur and Chitrashi Rawat.

